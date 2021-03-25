Children approached by stranger
RCMP are investigating after a report that two children were approached by a stranger on Monday.
The incident was reported to police on Tuesday. Two boys said a man drove up to them on Arbor View Drive in the Mission area about 1:30 p.m. and asked if they wanted to get in his vehicle.
The boys said no. The man drove away, but the boys say they saw him again several times.
The man was described as having a prominent nose, and was driving a dark grey or black older model pickup truck.
“We are actively working to identify the man and determine his intentions. We are also working to determine if this incident is related in any way to the other suspicious person reports we’ve received recently,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are appealing to any witnesses, or persons with surveillance video or dashcam footage, to come forward and speak with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
Police looking for erratic driver who hit pickup
A Land Rover that was being driven erratically, hit a pickup truck and fled the scene on Highway 33 was found by police later on Wednesday, though the driver had fled.
The pickup driver phoned police about 11 a.m. A short time later, the suspect vehicle forced the Toyota Tundra off the road where it crashed.
Police closed the Trapping Creek Forest Service Road while they investigated.
The pickup driver and a passenger were injured.
Midway RCMP are looking for witnesses. Call 250-449–2244.
Move around to help cancer patients and their families
Okanagan residents are invited to take part in Moving For You, described as a fun way to raise money to help lessen the burden for cancer patients and their families who may be facing financial barriers.
Organizers had planned a swimming gala last March when COVID-19 restrictions forced its postponement.
Moving For You will raise funds for BC Cancer – Kelowna’s Patient and Family Emergency Fund and aims to get locals up and moving for the cause.
“The ongoing impact of COVID-19 has led to added stress for people facing cancer, and accessing the Patient and Family Emergency Fund is an even greater need in times like these,” said organizer Fiona Lindquist.
The emergency fund helps cover transportation costs, travel-related expenses and medical-related costs not covered by MSP.
Moving For You started March 15.
Individuals and teams can visit justgiving.com/fundraising/movingforyou to join the fundraising efforts.
The goal is to raise $10,000 through sponsorships and donations. For more information, email movingforacause@gmail.com.
Yard-waste drop-off location being dumped
Coldstream is cancelling the spring garden waste/leaf drop-off program at the Middleton Drive transfer station due the public gathering rules implemented for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Regional District of North Okanagan Diversion and Disposal Facility at 120 Birnie Rd. is still open.
Coldstream offers grants to community groups
The municipality of Coldstream is offering grants to organizations that provide core services in the community, or services to vulnerable people, and have suffered significant revenue loss due to COVID-19.
The North Okanagan municipality is accepting applications for funding until May 30. Application forms are available at the municipal office or online at coldstream.ca.