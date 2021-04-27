A changing of the guard is in the works at the Kelowna Salvation Army.
Captains Darryl and Kim Burry, leaders of the faith-based charity since 2014, are taking up new leadership roles with the Salvation Army in Alberta effective July 2.
“We have been so overwhelmed by the support that we have received over our past seven years here,” the Burrys said in a release. “We are so deeply grateful for the wonderful friends that we have made, and we will carry each of you in our hearts forever.”
Majors Mark and Isobel Wagner are coming to Kelowna from Ontario to replace the Burrys.