The BC Crown Counsel Association says the provincial government needs to provide funding to add at least five more prosecutors to the Kelowna office of the BC Prosecution Service.
The call was made on Thursday after Kelowna RCMP told city council this week that 78% of the cases for 2021 that police sent to prosecutors are awaiting approval for charges.
The BCPS responded that the Kelowna Crown office completes 74% of files received from police within 30 days.
“Either way, this brings to light the real issue — that Kelowna is growing, and our workload there is growing too,” said Kevin Marks, president of the BC Crown Counsel Association, in a news release.
“It’s important that we have a properly resourced justice system to make sure criminals are arrested and prosecuted in a timely manner to protect the public,” Marks added. “We have been asking the government since 2017 for additional funding to address the understaffing issue in the Kelowna office.
“Our prosecutors have worked essentially without a break for more than a year. They work nights and weekends to get the job done. They are under incredible stress.
“When Crown Counsel offices are not adequately resourced, there is a real risk that justice will not be served — especially true in Kelowna, one of the fastest growing regions in the province.”