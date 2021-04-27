A second power line to West Kelowna is still in the planning stages, but not moving forward quickly.
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom said there has been no new information since BC Hydro’s last presentation to council in December.
According to the BC Hydro’s West Kelowna Transmission Project website, about 22,000 customers are served by the Westbank substation and a single 138 kilovolt transmission line.
Former Premier Christy Clark announced in 2015 that BC Hydro would build a new transmission line to serve the Westside.
Options were proposed, but no decision made.
There is still no decision from B.C. Hydro regarding a second transmission line.
The current leading alternative is a new transmission line from the Westbank substation to the Nicola substation using a different route than the existing transmission line.
BC Hydro is also working toward a design and cost estimate for an alternative that would see a new Hydro above-ground substation in the Westbank First Nation or the City of West Kelowna, and new underground and submarine cables crossing Okanagan Lake to FortisBC’s Saucier substation in Kelowna.
Following an inquiry from council regarding what Hydro would do in case of an outage on the transmission line feeding the Westbank substation, Hydro’s Sarah McKinney of wrote in February that BC Hydro would deploy a crew immediately from West Kelowna to find the outage and, if necessary, make additional crews available, activate an emergency response team dedicated to restoring power as quickly as possible and deploy a mobile command centre to provide front line on-site management.
Hydro has two generators standing by in the Westbank substation yard to provide power to the electric pumps that run the city’s water system.
McKinney also noted Hydro completed fire protection on the existing transmission line in 2019 including the application of fire retardants and ongoing vegetation management.
The timeline for the West Kelowna Transmission Project was not updated as it depends on which alternative is selected.