The Sncewips Heritage Museum offered free tours Family Day, free refreshments including bannock, dried salmon and dried deer as well as a free workshop from Westbank First Nation member Charles Kruger, which included knowledge on hunting, a bit of Okanagan tradition regarding his tribe, respect, a bit a history lessons and then elk call demonstrations including Kruger's own patented elk bugling tube.
"This is a really good way to show culture that goes beyond the museum, that ventures into the community showing what our community is all about, what our people do and the knowledge they can share," said Coralee Miller at the Sncewips Museum.
Both the tour and the workshop were streamed on Facebook Live.