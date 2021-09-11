Kelowna’s plan to boost fees that must be paid by homebuilders will push up housing prices and rental rates, an industry group says.
The proposed fee increases, which range from 6% to 32%, will be considered by city councillors on Monday.
“These costs directly have an impact on the affordability and availability of homes in Kelowna for both current and future residents,” Daniel Winer, executive officer of the Central Okanagan branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, said Friday.
“We are already in the midst of a housing affordability housing crisis,” Winer said. “These costs will be passed through to residents via higher housing prices and higher rental rates.”
For a new home in central Kelowna and Rutland, the development cost charges that must be paid to the city by the builder of a new single-family home would rise from $31,000 to $36,300.
For areas on the north side of Kelowna, the increase would be from $33,000 to $43,300, and in the Southwest Mission charges would rise from $48,000 to $55,000.
Similar increases are proposed for development cost charges collected for other types of housing, commercial premises, institutional sites, and industrial projects.
The city says the charges help pay for the costs associated with new growth, with the money put toward transportation projects, water and sewer lines, and parks.
City officials also want to bring in a new fee, to pay for drainage works, and raise the current fee charged for building a carriage home.
If the proposed fees are approved, Kelowna’s charge to builders of single-family homes would be well above the $12,000 charged in Kamloops and the $20,000 charged in Vernon. The charges would be below the average of $50,000 charged in the larger communities of Surrey and Richmond.
Altogether, the proposed fee increases would bring in $145 million more to City of Kelowna coffers than is currently projected under the community plan.
Some development cost charges were raised two years ago. The city says the proposed increases are needed because, in the last three years, it has cost the city 40% more to buy land for parks, and 14% more to build new city facilities.
“The factors influencing the upward construction prices are not expected to soften in the foreseeable future and municipal capital costs will continue to increase at rates faster than core inflation,” says part of a staff report to council on the proposed development cost charge hikes.
There is no mention in the report to council of how the charges will affect the affordability of home ownership in Kelowna.
The construction industry is already faced with rising costs of land and materials, and a shortage of qualified trades workers, Winer says. “Throwing additional cost increases on the residential construction community at this time is only going to make our problems worse,” he said.