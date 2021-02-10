A car that flew by police at 161 km/h hit the accelerator when police turned on their lights and started pursuing.
The pursuit on Tuesday afternoon was quickly called off.
When the car was stopped later, police suspected the 35-year-old driver was impaired.
The car was headed south into Vernon and crossed the centre line several times when Mounties stopped chasing.
The car was followed through Vernon and pulled over in a safe location.
Police suspected the driver of impairment and demanded a breath sample.
“A well co-ordinated, professional response by the involved officers removed this threat and resulted in the safe, successful conclusion to this event,” said police spokesman Const. Chris Terleski in a news release.
The driver, a 35-year old man, was issued a 90-day roadside prohibition for failing to provide a breath sample, and faces potential charges of excessive speeding, drive without due care, and failing to stop for police. In addition, the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.