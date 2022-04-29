Trunk sale planned for college parking lot
The regional district will host its 18th trunk sale at Okanagan College on May 28.
One hundred and fifty sellers will be selling goods from the back of their vehicles from 8 a.m. to noon.
To be a seller, you need to pre-register. Online registration opens Monday at rdco.com/trunksale.
Goods that don’t sell can be donated to the Kelowna and District SHARE Society, and Canadian Diabetes Clothesline program, both of whom will be on site.
KGH cameras will help prevent falls
Interior Health has launched a pilot project at Kelowna General Hospital to prevent falls and injuries by using a video monitoring system.
“We’ve already seen early success with the project,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown, in a news release. “In just two months, there have been more than 2,000 interactions with patients using the TeleSitter which helped prevent falls thanks to the ability to virtually monitor patients.”
TeleSitter is an IV-like pole in the patient’s room that provides live video and two-way audio feeds to a trained staff member, like a care aide, monitoring from a central screen. If a patient attempts to get out of bed unattended, the aide monitoring the video will ensure the patient is provided the assistance they need.
Since January, TeleSitters have been deployed in units 4A (medical) and 4W (surgical).
Community expo in Vernon mixes info with entertainment
Information and entertainment will be combined at the Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Community Expo on Saturday.
Visitors can climb aboard the 40-foot Ebus coach and go for a spin on Neuron’s e-scooters and e-bikes. There will be face painting with Kiki the Eco Elf, entertainment from Caravan Farm Theatre and hands-on activities with the Okanagan Science Centre, Vernon Community Arts Centre and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. There will also be a chance to check out RCMP and Vernon Fire Rescue vehicles.
More than 90 business, non-profit and government booths will be featured during the expo, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.
Those attending can enter to win a $1,399 smoker from Valley Grills as well as a gift basket from the Okanagan College Spa Training Centre.
Curling iron starts fire in West Kelowna home
A curling iron started a fire Tuesday morning in a West Kelowna home.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue said it was able to contain the fire to the bathroom at the home on Solana Place.
The bathroom where the fire originated had some charring on the vanity and heat damage to the walls and ceiling. There was also smoke damage to the upper floor.
The property is insured and there were no injuries.
Coldstream boat launch will be closed for a week
The Kinloch boat launch in Coldstream will be closed Monday-Friday next week while Telus completes upgrades on Kinloch Drive.
The Kalavista Boat Launch remains closed due to ongoing construction, so boaters are asked to use the Kekuli Bay Boat launch to access Kalamalka Lake for now.
Armed heist at grey-market weed shop
An unlicensed cannabis shop on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve was robbed at gunpoint last week, say police.
Around 2 a.m. on April 21, two men with handguns arrived forced a security guard into a washroom. The men then broke into two containers of cannabis products.
“The suspects stole the security guard’s vehicle, wallet and cell phone. Police were able to locate his belongings, abandoned and undamaged … later in the morning,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release.