COVID-19 reported at Rose Valley school
A COVID-19 case has been reported at Rose Valley Elementary School.
The student or staff member who contracted the virus is self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
Grass fire likely started as a campfire
A grass fire that grew to 50 by 100 feet in size on steep terrain may have started as a campfire.
Kelowna Fire Department put out the fire about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday by the rail trail between Spall Road and Hardy Street.
The origin of the fire is suspicious, the fire department said in a press release.
The fire department release also noted campfires aren’t allowed in the City of Kelowna.
Missing woman found in locked garage
A missing 70-year-old Kelowna woman with dementia was found in a parking garage after a two-hour search Tuesday night.
The woman was reported missing at 9:40 p.m. after she failed to return from a walk in residential areas south of Harvey Avenue in central Kelowna.
Fourteen volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the call to help find the woman.
They covered a large area on foot and with bikes between the highway and Cameron Park, and Lakeshore Road and Gordon Road.
The woman was discovered about 11:20 p.m. inside a locked parking garage on Buckland Avenue, two blocks south of the highway.
She was returned to the care of her family.
The incident was the 18th call-out of the year for search and rescue, which is said to be slightly above average for mid-April.
Forester to speak about watershed on Earth Day
Professional forester and forest ecologist Herb Hammond will speak at an online Earth Day event hosted by the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance.
Hammond, author of Seeing the Forest Among the Trees, will explain how giving logging companies permission to log on Crown land has degraded the Peachland watershed and what can be done to fix it.
The event takes place at 7 p.m., April 22. Register at bit.ly/PWPA-EarthDay.
Man arrested after bait car stolen
A 30-year-old man was arrested after stealing a bait car.
Mounties were alerted at 2:45 a.m. Monday that a bait car had been stolen. Police stopped the car at Apollo and Hoskins roads in West Kelowna.
Raymond Francis Thiffault of Kamloops was charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was also wanted on a warrant.
Alumni association passes on awards to salute essential workers
Instead of honouring distinguished alumni with awards, the Okanagan College Alumni Association this year is paying tribute to essential workers.
The association won’t hand out is usual distinguished alumni and young alumni awards. Instead, a plaque honouring the role played by essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic has been installed in the Health Sciences Centre at the Kelowna campus.
“We have a breadth of health-care workers come from Okanagan College that have been instrumental on the frontlines of our hospitals across the Interior,” said OCAA Vice President Nick Melemenis.
The association will also offer two bursaries worth $1,000 each.