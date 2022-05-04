By not doing anything, Vernon area residents have endorsed plans for a $28-million multi-purpose cultural centre.
Only 388 people signed petitions against the planned borrowing by the May 2 deadline. Ten percent of the area’s 56,352 voters — or 5,635 people — would have had to sign petitions for the project to be abandoned or put to a referendum.
A 2018 referendum on the project, which includes a museum, art gallery and performance space, was approved by voters. The plan then was for a $40 million centre, with the additional money coming from hoped-for grants and sponsorships.
When that funding did not materialize, the project’s scope was reduced and plans for a $28-million centre were presented instead.