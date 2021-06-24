A man caught trafficking fentanyl in downtown Kelowna did not lean on his Indigenous background to try to get a reduced sentence.
Jesse Dayton Lockhart was sentenced to 26 months in jail earlier this month after being convicted of two counts of trafficking in 2018.
In a three-day trial, court was told he sold fentanyl to an undercover cop on Feb. 23, 2018, and a heroin-fentanyl mixture on Feb. 24, 2018 on Leon Avenue.
Lockhart’s bid to have the convictions overturned on the basis of entrapment were rejected.
Court was told Lockhart, 39, has a Grade 10 education and lives with his mother in Peachland. He worked as a landscaper prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Born into a First Nations community near Regina, his grandparents were part of the residential school system, but his parents were not.
“His upbringing was not chaotic. His family was not dysfunctional. His childhood was relatively normal,” Judge Gary Weatherill wrote in his decision.
“He began drinking at the age of 17. By the age of 21, alcohol became problematic for him and he quickly progressed into using marihuana and cocaine. By the age of 32, he had an opioid addiction.
“As a drug user, he was not welcome at his mother’s home and, therefore, lived on the street earning money any way he could including panhandling and selling drugs. He was a self-proclaimed heroin addict when the offences occurred,” the judge wrote, adding Lockhart is now trying to get clean.
Lockhart had a lengthy criminal record prior to 2013.
Weatherill noted a Gladue report was not submitted to the court. Gladue reports can be requested when judges are considering sentencing an Indigenous offender.
“I, therefore, do not have the benefit of a pre-sentence report or anything related to your Indigenous background that would assist me. I infer from the lack of this … the fact that your grandparents attended a residential school did not have a direct effect on your upbringing and would not help explain the situation in which you now find yourself,” he wrote.
“You appear to have had a relatively normal life growing up. You had a supportive mother who continues to support you. You did not grow up in an environment of substance abuse or violence that led to your own involvement in drugs, your subsequent addiction to them, or your criminal behaviour.”
Referring to statistics about opioid deaths in Kelowna, the judge noted trafficking fentanyl calls for a more severe sentence.
The Crown asked for 24-30-months. Lockhart’s lawyer sought three years’ probation or a 24-month conditional sentence, plus probation.
“I consider that trafficking in fentanyl, no matter the quantity, is a serious offence and should attract a harsh penalty,” Weatherill wrote. “There must be consequences for those who continue to traffic or distribute fentanyl,” he wrote.