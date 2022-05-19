UBC Okanagan is turning to its neighbours and asking for help.
The current housing crisis in the Okanagan has left many university students unable to find a place to live while attending school, said Dale Mullings, associate vice-president of students.
Now UBCO is encouraging residents of Kelowna, Lake Country and surrounding communities to consider leasing spare rooms or summer rental properties to students.
“The housing crunch is an issue across Canada, and not just in university towns,” says Mullings. “While on-campus housing is certainly part of the solution, many students look forward to finding accommodation off-campus and living in the residential areas.”
UBCO’s goal is to have beds available for 25% of its students—a high benchmark compared to other Canadian universities, says Mullings.
Currently there are 10 residence buildings and 2,120 beds available, enough for about 18% of all students.
“UBCO has always been committed to helping students find accommodation,” he adds. “Last fall we opened two brand new residence buildings, providing another 440 beds on campus. But our student population continues to grow — as does demand for the programs we offer at UBCO.”
As part of its commitment to helping students find homes, UBCO now has an off-campus housing ambassador. Last summer, the ambassador dealt with more than 400 inquiries from students and hosted several online events to help students find roommates and navigate Kelowna’s rental housing market.
In the next few weeks, more than 2,100 residence offers will be extended to students attending classes this fall. All Indigenous and first-year students are guaranteed a bed in residence. If a student is unable to secure on-campus housing, Mullings notes, they typically begin searching for alternative accommodations in the summer.
And that’s where summer rental property owners come in. He is hoping people who own these properties would consider making these spaces available to students.
People with rooms to rent can post them on UBCO’s places4students.com web page.
Landlords and property managers can advertise their rental vacancies at no charge directly to students on the site.