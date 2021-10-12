Four restaurants top outdoor spots
Four Okanagan restaurants have made Open Table’s list of 100 top restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining.
“For the first time ever, we’re releasing a best outdoor dining list in the fall, so anyone who wants to make the most of this year’s extended patio season can choose from among the best-rated patios in the country,” said Matt Davis, of the website OpenTable Canada.
Two West Kelowna restaurants — 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar and Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill Winery — and two from Penticton — Hillside Winery and Bistro and Villa Rosa Ristorante — were on the list.
OpenTable’s list is generated from diner reviews collected between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.
The 100 restaurants were listed in alphabetical order only.
Open Table is a restaurant reservation and review website.
Missing man discovered dead
A man reported missing in the Vernon area in August has been found dead.
The body of Edgar “Brad” Raglan, 45, was found in a rural area on
Sept. 13.
The death is not considered suspicious. Police and the BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine how Raglan died.
Kelowna parks closing for winter
Parks and park amenities in Kelowna will be closing for the winter soon.
The gates to Kasugai Garden Park behind City Hall will close on Oct. 31.
Most park washrooms and water fountains will close Friday.
Washrooms will remain open at Stuart Park, Gerstmar Park, Boyce-Gyro Park, Rowcliffe Park and City Park for now. The Queensway Transit Exchange washroom will remain open throughout the year.
Kitchen fire blamed on wiring
A kitchen fire Tuesday morning on the fourth floor of a six-floor condo building was likely sparked by the electrical system, Kelowna firefighters say.
The fire above a microwave oven spread to the kitchen cabinets and wall area above. A property representative slowed the spread of the fire with an extinguisher before firefighters arrived.
Three occupants of the unit in the 1800 block of Country Club Drive at the Okanagan Golf Course got out safely.
Work taking place on Bella Vista Road
Traffic will proceed a little slower than usual this week on a couple of sections of Bella Vista Road in Vernon.
Single-lane alternating traffic will be the rule of the day as utility work is underway at Crosby Road and Appaloosa Way.
Expect some delays.
No tax break for Summerland Legion
Eleven non-profit groups in Summerland were granted property tax exemptions Tuesday that will save them a total of $126,000.
The permissive tax exemptions, which apply for the 2022 calendar year, were approved unanimously by Summerland council.
The $126,000 equals 1.35% of the district’s projected property tax revenue.
By contrast, Penticton council last week approved a suite of exemptions valued at 1.7% of forecast revenue.
Summerland’s largest exemption, worth $40,000, was granted to the Kettle Valley Railway Society.
The smallest, worth $2,700, was awarded to the Summerland Badminton Club.
Only three of the exemptions cover the entire tax bills, while the rest are pro rated based on how much of a group’s property is used for commercial activities.
On that basis, council rejected an application from the Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, because district staff determined its hall at 14205 Rosedale Ave. is used entirely for commercial activities.
The struggling branch’s 2021 taxes were paid by an anonymous donor.
Assessment agency tallies wildfire toll
Property owners who were affected by this summer’s wildfires are being asked to contact BC Assessment to ensure any damage is properly reflected at tax time.
“Affected property owners are encouraged to contact us to report any damage or loss, so that we can ensure we have an accurate assessment of your property which could impact changes to your 2022 property taxes,” said assessor Tracy Shymko in a press release Tuesday.
“It is vital that you connect with us before Oct. 31 in order for your 2022 property assessment to be correctly calculated.”
Annual assessments are released in early January and based on a property’s market value as of the previous July 1, and its physical condition and actual use as of the previous Oct. 31.
“It is that physical condition, as of Oct. 31, that BC Assessment is asking impacted property owners to self-report,” added Shymko.
“BC Assessment is mailing self-reporting forms to identified property owners within wildfire regions.
However, BC Assessment recognizes that impacted property owners may not have easy access to receiving their mail and is urging such property owners to contact BC Assessment for assistance.
Impacted property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-825-8322 or online at bcassessment.ca.
Zombies back to help online chats
The zombies are back to liven up your online chats.
Kelowna-based Utopia VR introduced Zombie Land VR to much acclaim last year.
They’re bringing it back for free until Nov. 12 this year.
Invite your family and friends for online chat while being stalked by attacking zombies.
To get your own copy of Zombie Land VR, go to utopiavr.com and register for a free account. It doesn’t take long to get Zombie Land set up.
Zombie Land VR is optimized for PCs, VR headsets or the latest mobile phones.