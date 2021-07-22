People in the North Okanagan who still need their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine can drop in and get it at the Splatsin First Nation Community Centre in Enderby on Saturday.
No appointment is needed. The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone worth in 2009 or earlier is eligible.
People who need their second dose and got their first dose more than seven weeks ago can also drop in without an appointment.
The community centre address is 5767 Old Vernon Rd.
Statistics from the United States, in particular, show the vast majority of new COVID cases are now coming from unvaccinated people.