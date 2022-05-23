Two Vernon men were fined a total of $13,000 for hunting moose illegally.
In a social media post, the BC Conservation Officer Service reported that one person pleaded guilty to two counts of hunting without Limited Entry Hunting authorization and one count of failing to remove edible portions of meat. He received a $7,500 penalty and three-year hunting ban.
The second man was convicted of two counts of hunting without LEH authorization and one count of failing to remove edible portions of meat. He received a $5,500 penalty and two-year hunting ban.
In November 2019, witnesses observed two men hunting for moose in a wilderness area northwest of Kelowna.
A group of antlered moose was eventually spotted in a recently logged area. Both men fired numerous shots at the moose, killing three, the service said. The moose killed all required an LEH authorization to be harvested.
The men retrieved only one of the moose and left the other two behind.
Both men also have to retake the hunter education program, cannot accompany anyone hunting or be in a hunting camp. The fines will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.