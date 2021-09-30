Woman assaulted at Kelowna park
A woman was sexually assaulted as she walked in a Kelowna park on Wednesday morning, police said.
About 9 a.m. a man came up behind the woman in Milbridge Park, near the corner of Gordon Drive and Springfield Road, and assaulted her, police said. The woman fought back and the man ran off.
The suspect is described as white, about 35 years old, 5’10”, with long black curly hair and a mole under his right eye. He wore a black hoodie with the word California and a picture of a bear on the front.
He was also wearing a red backpack with red mesh straps, and smelled strongly of cigarettes.
Police ask who may have information, or know someone who matches this description, to call them at 250-762-3300.
Heritage group a hit online
In virtual terms, the Lake Country Heritage and Cultural Society was busier during the pandemic than it had been in 2019.
The group’s Instagram account now has 1,200 followers, three times as many as in 2019. Traffic on the society’s website was up 46% last year and its Facebook account had 108% more friends.
And even though the museum was closed for four months last year, in-person visits still came in at 2,500 compared to 2,800 in 2019.
The society’s total revenues last year were $61,000 of which $38,000 came in the form of a town grant. Society members hope to boost the grant to $58,000 by 2015.
Last year, the society held day camps for children, developed 10 lesson plans about history for use in Central Okanagan schools, and improved its storage facilities.
Future projects include possibly collaborating with the town to develop a registry of historic places in Lake Country.
Group members will present their annual report at a town council meeting next Tuesday.
What’s your view on transportation plan?
A draft of Kelowna’s 2040 Transportation Master Plan is ready for public viewing.
People who answer a questionnaire on the plan before Oct. 20 at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/tmp will be entered to receive a $100 gift card.
The plans targets include doubling transit ridership, quadrupling the number of trips made by bicycle, and reducing the average distance each person drives by 20 per cent.
“Since launch in early 2018, four major public and stakeholder engagements, and more than 3,000 survey respondents have helped shape the plan content and recommendations,” said Mariah VanZerr, the City of Kelowna’s strategic transportation planning manager, in a news release.
Genealogical group meets on Monday
The Kelowna and District Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, online using Zoom. Newcomers interested in joining in can email info@kdgs.ca to request a Zoom invitation.
Half marathon set for Saturday
The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Hungry Hungry Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday.
Participants will begin and finish at the Apple Bowl, 1555 Burtch Rd., at 7:30 a.m. and will run west along Rails with Trails. The route also goes through Knox Mountain Park, Waterfront Park, Stuart Park and City Park.
There will be delays and traffic light changes at some intersections on the route. The lights at Clement Avenue and Cerise Drive will be flashing from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Traffic control personnel will be on scene.
The Apple Bowl running track will be closed to the public until 1 p.m.
Paving on Gordon next week
The commute on part of Gordon Drive will be slower than usual next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Paving will take place on the southbound lanes between Ladner and Cook roads. Two-way traffic will be maintained, using one of the northbound lanes.
People on bikes should take another route or dismount and use the sidewalk, the City of Kelowna said in a news release.
New tee boxes at disc golf course
New tee boxes at the Lakers Disc Golf Course are ready for use.
The City of Vernon replaced the old tee boxes with concrete pads, which were poured on Sept. 23. Fencing surrounding the new boxes was to be removed on Thursday.
Heavy use made more sturdy tee boxes a necessity.
Chamber Music opener postponed
Chamber Music Kelowna has postponed its season-opening concert on Saturday due to an injury to one of the performers.
Marina Thibeault (viola) and Corey Hamm (piano) were to perform. Thibeault was injured in a biking accident and is now under some restrictions due to a mild concussion, but is expected to make a full recovery.
The pair will perform on Feb. 4. The Berlin Counterpoint had been scheduled for that night, but continuing COVID travel restrictions has forced the cancellation of their North American tour.
CMK’s concert season will now open Nov. 26 with a performance by the Gryphon Trio at the Mary Irwin Theatre.
Season-ticket holders will get a pro-rated refund.
Vernon hires FireSmart man
Alan Hofsink has been named as the Vernon fire department’s first FireSmart program co-ordinator.
Hofsink has more than 20 years experience in emergency services, a news release from the City of Vernon says. In his new job, he’ll focus on community outreach and education programming.
Delays on Vernon road
Motorists can expect delays on Tavistock Road in Vernon next week.
Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect during the day Monday-Friday between the tennis courts and Crofton Road while utility installation work is going on.