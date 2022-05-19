Come out and support trails and hiking in our community by taking a hike with the Gellatly Bay Trails and Parks Society during its 23rd annual Trek for Trails on May 29.
Formerly known as March for Parks, Trek for Trails is the society’s only community-based annual fundraiser and all money pledged is used to enhance hiking and walking trails in West Kelowna and the surrounding area.
The family friendly fundraiser, which had to be cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19, offers three hikes of varying difficulty to appeal to a variety of ages and fitness levels.
Trek for Trails registration takes place at 8:30 a.m. at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park at 2375 Whitworth Rd. where there will be coffee and Timbits from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
All hikes depart at 9:30 a.m.
Participants can choose from one easy or two intermediate-rated hikes, each led by experienced hikers.
The easy hike is a 4.7-kilometre loop on the Flume Trail above Tallus Ridge on Crown land.
One intermediate hike is a 5.4-km hike in Upper Glen Canyon Park on the Hoodoo Trail to the Const. Neil Bruce memorial on Aberdeen Road and back.
A second intermediate hike is seven-km along the Fur Brigade Trail from Loge Chute Drive to Antlers Saddle on the Fur Brigade Trail.
Organizers advise participants to dress for the weather and recommend they wear hiking boots or sturdy walking shoes.
The Gellatly Bay Trails and Parks Society, made up of community volunteers and not-for-profit organizations, has made improvements to the Gellatly Bay waterfront, built a trail linking Westbank Town Centre to Willow Beach and made improvements to Glen Canyon Regional Park, including building a new crib stair entrance to upper Glen Canyon Regional Park off Lower Glenrosa Road in 2021.
During the past year, the society has been working with geotechnical and civil engineers to design the proposed multi-use trail from Buchanan Road in Peachland to Goats Peak Regional Park.
Formerly called Trail 2000, the Westside Trail will be constructed below Highway 97 following the old Drought Road and through an old orchard to Seclusion Bay Road all on highway right of way.
Construction is planned for spring 2023, depending on successful grant funding. The society has made grant applications to both federal and provincial governments as well as private organizations to cover the construction of the trail.
Public donations will help pay for the final engineered drawings that must be submitted to the Ministry of Transport-ation for the construction permit.
This project is part of the Trail of the Okanagan, which spans from international border south of Osoyoos to West Kelowna to the Bennett Bridge.
For more information about Trek for Trails, go online to westsidetrails.ca.