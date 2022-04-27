Fifteen projects intended to boost water conservation and quality have received funding from the Okanagan Basin Water Board.
The board has approved $350,000 in funding for the projects.
In one of them, the City of Kelowna will assess its winter snow-storage practices.
Currently, snow the city picks up is piled up in four locations. The city proposes to sample the four sites for pollutants like metals, tire-derived contaminants, and more, which could harm surface water, groundwater and soil. The study will include recommendations that will be shared with other Okanagan local governments.
Spallumcheen will sample water before and after spring runoff in Deep Creek. Historically, the stream has been heavily stressed due to agricultural production and run-off, the water board explained in a news release. “The township will also work with each landowner to fine-tune prescriptions to address water health,” the release said.
A project searching for microplastics in Okanagan Lake will procced to Phase 2 this year.
Another study will look at the impact of decommissioning — or not — the Eneas Dam in Summerland.