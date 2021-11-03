Police say they now know who was yelling racial slurs at a group of women on a Kelowna bus Sunday.
On Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP asked the public to help them identify a man who yelled at a group of non-English speaking women and shoved another passenger, who was trying to defend the women.
“Through the assistance of the public and media reporting, the person who made the hate-motivated remarks has been identified by police,” a news release on Wednesday said. “Information regarding this person will not be released as this remains an active criminal investigation and no charges have been sworn.”
RCMP would like to speak to the women.
“We understand, it can be difficult for victims of crime to come forward; however, we would like speak to them as part of the investigation and encourage them to contact us.” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.
People with information can call 250-762-3300.