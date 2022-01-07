Lack of staffing closes arena, gym
Vernon’s Priest Valley Arena, Priest Valley gym and Centennial Outdoor Rink were closed Friday afternoon because of a staffing shortage.
It’s was unknown at press time whether they’ll be able to open Saturday.
Highway closed after accident
Highway 97 south of Vernon was closed for hours on Friday morning.
RCMP said there was a multi-car collision near the intersection with Birnie Road. A small passenger vehicle and semi-truck collided in the southbound lanes.
Two other southbound vehicles left the road to avoid the collision. One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene by paramedics.
The road was closed so emergency responders could do their work safely.
After reopening around 1:30 p.m, police advised the road was still icy.
The City of Vernon warned that snow clearing in the city is going to take 3-4 days in some areas.
Police were right to suspect vehicle
The investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of drugs, cash, and weapons in Coldstream on Friday morning.
About 9 a.m., a Vernon Mountie saw what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle parked in the snowy portion of the Kalamalka Lake lookout off Highway 97 south of Vernon.
The officer approached the vehicle and observed the driver and lone occupant sleeping with what appeared to be illicit drug paraphernalia in his lap. Following the arrest of the driver, police searched the suspect and the vehicle, finding suspected powder and crack cocaine, cash, and several weapons. Police checks revealed the man is currently bound by court-imposed conditions to not possess weapons.
A 65-year old Vernon man faces a number of potential criminal charges.
Police seek accident witnesses
Police believe there are more witnesses to a fatal accident on Saturday who haven’t spoken to them yet.
About 4:20 p.m. a pickup struck and killed a 74-year-old pedestrian in the 3000 block of 30th Avenue in Vernon.
“Over the course of the investigation, police have interviewed several witnesses from the scene, but it has come to our attention there may be an additional witness who has not yet spoken to police,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer
for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
“Shortly after the incident, a person posted very specific information to social media about the activities of the driver in the moments immediately preceding the collision. We are asking the person who made the post to please contact police so we can speak to you directly.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact Const. Sebastian Lipsett at 250-545-7171.
EECO centre to be closed next week
The Environmental Education Centre of the Central Okanagan will be closed next week.
Staff at the EECO Centre in Mission Creek Regional Park will be putting up a new display.
The centre will reopen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 with a display about the big cats that call the Central Okanagan home.
Vernon man faces 16 firearms charges
A man faces 16 charges after police seized a number of firearms from a Vernon residence Thursday morning.
The local detachment’s Targeted Police Unit and the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team converged on a house in the 3700 block of 25th Avenue.
Items seized included a nine-millimetre gun, a .22-calibre rifle, two handguns, and a large quantity of ammunition. Police also seized several prohibited firearm suppressor/silencers.
“These firearms present a real and serious threat to the safety of our community,” said RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski.
A 25-year-old Vernon man has been charged. More charges are possible.