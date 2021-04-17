Work continues on the best way to introduce a program intended to provide a safe place in Kelowna for marginalized communities whose members are feeling threatened or harassed.
Kelowna Pride Society representatives have met five times to discuss the program with the RCMP, whose attempt to introduce the initiative earlier this year without community consultation drew criticism.
"As a group, we acknowledge that this will not be an easy venture, and we are not striving for perfection," Kelowna Pride's Fahmy Baharuddin said in a press release issued Friday.
"Programs such as these can exist without additional harm, while bringing positive changes to (marginalized) communities. ... We would like to thank everyone for their input, patience, and support so far."
In February, local police tried to launch the Safe Place program, similar to ones that exist elsewhere.
A key feature was asking business owners to place decals on their establishment, saying their premises would provide a refuge to members of the community who were feeling harassed or threatened.
But Kelowna Pride members said there had been no prior consultation with them about the program. And they raised questions such as the kind of extent of training afforded to police and participating businesses who signed up for the program, ways to evaluate the initiative's success, and overall relations between Kelowna RCMP and the gender and sexuality minority (GSM) community.
In response, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance called a press conference and announced a pause in the program's launch, pending consultation with the GSM community.
"My sincerest apologies for how we moved forward with the rollout of this program," Triance said on Feb. 23. "I wish I could circle back and start this over again and have had those discussions beforehand."
The Friday release from the Pride Society said there is no current date for a relaunch of the Safe Place program, but hopes were that it would be done "as soon as possible."