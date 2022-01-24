One person was killed and two critically injured in a multi-vehicle collision south of Enderby on Friday.
An initial police investigation determined the chain reaction collision, which occurred near the intersection of Stepney Cross Road, was triggered when a small Honda Prelude, travelling north on Highway 97A, crossed the centre line and struck another passenger vehicle that was heading south.
The Honda then collided head on with a second southbound vehicle, a red GMC Jimmy.
After stopping, the GMC was broadsided by a northbound pickup truck.
The driver of the Jimmy was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the GMC and driver of the Honda were transported by ambulance for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries and remained in hospital in critical condition.
“While the factors leading to the collision are still under investigation, a dense fog that settled in the area had reduced visibility to nearly zero at the time of the crash,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
The road was closed for about seven hours while police investigated.