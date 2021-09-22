A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a Spallumcheen man following a shooting on Monday.
Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, has been charged.
RCMP say they responded to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the scene Monday about 11:30 a.m. Police discovered a body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road.
An air and ground search located a suspect vehicle near Armstrong.
The suspect tried to get away, but failed.
“In the process of the search and arrest, one police vehicle was damaged by the suspect vehicle. “Fortunately, no injuries resulted,” police said in a news release.
“We are asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Smith in the hours preceding this incident to contact the Southeast District Major Crime unit at 1-877-987-8477,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.