The YMCA of Okanagan is promoting from within to fill its top job.
Allyson Graf, who has been employed by the Y since 1998 and is currently the vice president of community and strategic initiatives, will be the new president and CEO.
She’s replace Sharon Peterson who is retiring on April 1.
Steven Pavelich, YMCA board chairman said Graf brings an entrepreneurial mindset and collaborative leadership style to her new role.
“We feel confident that Allyson is the right leader to guide our YMCA as we recover from the pandemic and develop new opportunities in expanded regions,” said Pavelich.
Graf holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Simon Fraser University, is a graduate of the YMCA of USA CEO Preparatory Institute and is completing a certificate in executive leadership from the Sauder School of Business UBC.
In her 24 years, Graf has developed several new partnerships and initiated new programs.
“I look forward to working in partnership with our talented staff and volunteers to help our community members belong, grow and thrive,” she said in a statement.