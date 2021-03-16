An air ambulance was called in to rescue a driver who was seriously injured Monday in a North Okanagan traffic accident.
Traffic was held up on Highway 97A near Rosedale Avenue in Armstrong as the helicopter landed on the road.
An eastbound SUV attempted to make a left-hand turn across the highway and was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound pickup about 3:35 p.m., police said.
“Due to the serious injuries of the trapped driver, BC Air Ambulance was requested,” said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Our frontline officers stopped traffic in both directions to provide a safe spot for the helicopter to land on the highway.”
The 80-year-old driver was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Both occupants of the second vehicle, a couple in their 70s, were transported to hospital. Their injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening.