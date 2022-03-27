Eight students and two teachers will celebrate their graduations after a spending a year studying the N’syilxcn language.
The Okanagan syilx language is endangered with fewer than 20 fluent speakers, all in their 70s, remaining.
The group of students spent 550 hours studying the Indigenous language. The Syilx Language House will hold a graduation ceremony on April 8.
“SLH operates the fluency program with the aim of stemming the tide of language erosion, which began with the devastating effects of residential schools,” the Language House said in a news release. “It is a huge accomplishment for these learners and their teachers to succeed in learning their ancestral language to this extent. They have been following the Salish Curriculum created by the Salish School of Spokane, which follows a proven fluency system.”
“It’s changed my life. It’s made me more aware of who I am and how I fit into this world,” said student Angie Pinchbeck in the release. “It means so much to me to be able to speak my language.”
The graduation ceremony will take place in Kelowna. The public can watch it on Zoom. Links and information are available at the Syilx Language House Facebook page.