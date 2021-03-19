A water-quality advisory has been issued for the Central Okanagan regional district’s Falcon Ridge water system.
The advisory affects 55 properties off Highway 33.
In a news release, the regional district explains: “Channel maintenance in Mission Creek has been completed to provide sufficient water flow past the system intake. As a result, turbidity has increased and some residents may be impacted by the change in water quality.”
-----
Spring cleaning in Kelowna starts on Sunday.
Crews will start to sweep city streets of their winter dirt. The work is expected to be completed by the end of April.
Sweepers will operate seven days a week, 20 hours a day.
Signs will be posted when the sweepers are coming to your neighbourhood. People are asked to move their cars off the streets at that time.
-----
Kelowna sports fields are now closed until spring opening.
Ball diamonds are expected to open April 6 and other fields April 12, weather permitting, the city said in a news release. The Apple Bowl track is open.
The sports fields are easy to damage right now. The city will be testing irrigation systems and getting the turf ready for the spring season.
Once fields are open, teams searching for a place to play can call 250-469-8800