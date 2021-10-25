A vehicle ran into a light pole, killing the driver, in downtown Kelowna on Sunday.
Police said the accident took place just before 1 p.m. on Richter Street at Doyle Avenue.
The car was travelling south on Richter when it crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and struck a light standard. The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said.
The 37-year-old male driver from Kelowna was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Witnesses are asked to call 250-762-3300.
In another fatal accident on the weekend, 26-year-old old woman who died in a crash on Highway 97 just south of Penticton on Saturday had been observed driving erratically in the moments before impact, police said.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was behind the wheel of a Mazda sedan that was travelling north near Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with two vehicles.
“The initial investigation suggests the driver of the Mazda was travelling at a high rate of speed before crossing the double solid line. The driver and lone occupant of the Mazda was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
The drivers and occupants of the other two vehicles involved in the crash suffered a range of non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 97 was closed for hours to give investigators room to work.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or can provide information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.