COVID case at Hudson Road
A case of COVID-19 has been discovered at Hudson Road Elementary.
The staff member or student who caught the coronavirus is isolating at home, said Central Okanagan Public Schools in a news release.
Anyone who may have been exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
Two COVID-19 case were reported in recent days at Peachland Elementary School.
Snow in the mountain passes
Snow that was expected to fall on mountain passes tonight will continue on Friday, Environment Canada says.
Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 at the Allison Pass.
“Another significant system will approach the region Friday night with additional amounts of 15 to 20 cm possible for Saturday,” the weather forecaster says.
In Kelowna, the forecast is for cloudy, a little precipitation and a high of 6 C on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be cooler.
Mayor to chair water board
Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff was re-elected this week as chairwoman of the Okanagan Basin Water Board.
Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin will again be the vice-chair.
Both have been in the roles for two years.
Also returning to the board are Victor Cumming, Rick Fairbairn and Bob Fleming from the North Okanagan; mayors James Baker and Colin Basran from the Central Okanagan, and Doug Holmes and Rick Knodel from the South Okanagan.
Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson represents the Okanagan Nation Alliance on the board.
Get your award nominations in
People have one more week to nominate someone for a City of Kelowna Civic and Community Award.
A citizen of the year will be selected, along with awards for volunteers, corporate citizenship and successes in the arts, sports and environment.
Young Citizen of the Year Award finalists will receive scholarships.
A scholarship is also available for the Teen Honour in the Arts.
Nominators will be entered into a draw for a $100 restaurant gift card.
Awards are usually handed out in April. A precise date hasn’t been selected yet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about the awards, including nomination forms, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.
Writing contest supports Habitat
Grade 4-6 students are invited to enter a contest that will benefit Habitat for Humanity.
In the Meaning of Home writing contest, students are invited to submit a poem or short essay.
Three grand prize winners from across Canada, one from each grade, will receive a $30,000 grant to be directed to the local Habitat home build of their choice. Every student entry earns a $10 donation towards their local Habitat for Humanity,
“The Meaning of Home contest is a great opportunity for youth to think about the importance of having a home and for them to reflect on what it means to them,” said Kathleen Lemieux, director of fund development at Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, in a news release.
Habitat supplies builds homes for low-income working families. Habitat homeowners contribute volunteer labour to cover the down payment, leaving them with an affordable mortgage based on their income.
More information about the contest is available at meaningofhome.ca.
It’s hard to see pedestrians
Vernon Mounties are reminding pedestrians that it may be hard for drivers to see them as winter weather and short days continue.
The warning came after a pedestrian was hit Wednesday by a slow-moving car in the 5300 block of 20th Street.
The driver remained on scene and co-operated with investigators. Paramedics transported the pedestrian, who received minor injuries, from the scene. The investigation into the collision is continuing.
“With mornings and evenings still dark, and even with drivers being cautious, collisions can still occur,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We want drivers and pedestrians alike to each do their part in promoting pedestrian safety.”
New hotel group president
Natalie Corbett of Accent Inns will head the Kelowna Hotel Motel Association for the next year.
Corbett was elected as president at the Feb. 4 annual general meeting.
Also joining the 2021 board are Cedric Young of Hyatt Place as vice president, Dale Sivucha of the Coast Capri as past president, Emma Whanstall of Hotel Zed as secretary, and Heather Schaub of Casa Loma Lakeshore Resort as secretary.
Returning directors are Christa Park of the Royal Anne, Dean Fay of The Royal and Rick Andre of Kanata. Daniel Rue of Fairfield inn and Suites is a new director on the board.