Kelowna RCMP is investigating mischief to fire department lockboxes on the exterior of residential properties in Kelowna.
On March 10, the Kelowna Fire Department contacted the RCMP and reported that since February they had received 16 reports from property managers that fire lockboxes had been damaged and in some cases, keys and fobs had been stolen. These lockboxes are mounted on the exterior of buildings and the keys inside allow the fire department entry and access in case of emergencies.
Nine of the damaged lockboxes were incidents of mischief. Seven resulted in thefts of keys. These incidents have occurred at buildings in Rutland, Quail Ridge and on Springfield Road.
“The fire lockboxes are not owned by the fire department, they are owned by the buildings,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer for the Kelowna Fire Department.
During one suspicious incident reported to the Kelowna Fire Department on March 8, a man was observed tampering with a lockbox on a residential building on Houghton Road. This incident occurred between 8 and 9 a.m. and witnesses reported the suspect appeared well dressed and greeted people as they walked past.
“We encourage property managers to check their lockboxes for signs of tampering and if access has been gained, report it to the fire department as well as police,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the RCMP. If you see anyone accessing the fire lockboxes, ask them for identification.