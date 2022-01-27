For the second day in a row, B.C. has recorded more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.
In its daily update Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Health said 2,033 new cases were reported in the province, which now has 29,556 active cases of the virus.
The numbers are considered preliminary.
A total of 977 COVID-positive people are in the hospital with 141 in intensive care. That’s 27 more people in hospital and five more in intensive care than on Wednesday.
Thirteen more people with the virus died on Thursday on top of the 21 reported on Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, 2,575 people with COVID-19 have died in B.C.
A total of 539 new cases were reported in Interior Health, which now has 7,669 active cases. One of those new deaths was in the Interior Health region.
Interior Health has the second highest number of new cases among the five health regions, behind Fraser Health.
The outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital has been declared over.
Outbreaks in Interior Health continue at Sun Pointe Village, Lakeview Lodge, Hamlets in Vernon, Heritage Square, Village at Smith Creek, Westview Place, Pinegrove Care Centre, Mariposa Gardens, Joseph Creek Care Village, Hamlets at Penticton and Mount Ida Mews.
As of Thursday, 89.7% (4,471,873) of eligible people five and older in B.C. had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.7% (4,171,956) had received their second dose.
Among adults, 46% (just under two million) have received their booster shot.