Kelowna airport is launching a free, voluntary COVID-19 testing program for employees.
Rapid antigen detection tests will provide results in
15-20 minutes, the airport said in a news release Tuesday.
A temporary clinic and lab was set up in March in partnership with LNG Canada and Whitecap RSC to provide COVID-19 screening for project workers departing from YLW. The testing facility is also available for any passengers who require a negative PCR or antigen test prior to international travel. Employees can get tested twice a week.