Man asleep by dumpsters hit by garbage truck
A man sleeping near garbage bins was seriously hurt when he was hit by a garbage truck.
The accident happened about 3:35 a.m. Monday morning on Banks Road.
Police located the truck and driver when they arrived at the scene, but the 26-year-old victim had left the area.
Police located him a short distance away. He was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Day of Giving raises just under $1M
Almost $1 million was raised during the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation’s Day of Giving last week.
By midnight on Thursday, $969,207 had been raised.
Money goes to the foundation’s We see you campaign to provide funding for local mental-health care providers.
Three local families had agreed to match donations on Thursday.
The Sprott-Shaw Change Bandits encouraged drivers around Kelowna General Hospital to donate their loose change.
A drive-through donation site was set up across from the hospital.
Community notables such as Gavin Hamilton from the Kelowna Rockets and Mayor Colin Basran stopped by. Management teams from Save On Foods stores came too, and gave gift cards to some drive-thru donors.
Police fire Taser at unco-operative suspect
A man believed to have a gun who refused to follow police commands was Tasered in Rutland Centennial Park on Saturday.
Witnesses saw a man drop and pickup what they believed was a handgun about 10 a.m.
Police arrived and drew their pistols, but the man refused to comply with their orders.
After being Tasered, police recovered a black, BB-gun handgun.
“The Kelowna RCMP were able to respond to this potentially dangerous situation thanks to the quick actions of a citizen,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, RCMP media relations officer. “We are thankful no police officers or citizens was injured.
Fire takes items from homeless camp
Several items belonging to a homeless person were destroyed by fire Sunday night.
Kelowna Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1600 block of Abbott Street. A
20-pound tank was venting propane and several items were on fire, including clothing and bicycle tires. The fire is believed to have been deliberately set.
Cawston fire no threat to pipeline, says Fortis
Keremeos firefighters were more careful than usual Sunday as a wildfire took root near a natural gas pipeline.
The report of a wildfire arrived just before 1 p.m. Keremeos fire Chief Jordy Boscha told another news outlet a brush fire burned into a stand of cottonwood trees under which the pipeline is buried, triggering concerns about a potential explosion.
That prompted a call to FortisBC, which sent a technician to help locate the line and come up with a plan of attack.
FortisBC in a statement Monday downplayed the potential risk of an explosion.
“Transmission lines are made of steel and are quite deep so there was no danger to our infrastructure,” said the company.
Council approves final budget
The City of Kelowna’s tax hike this year will be 3.94% after the city budget received final approval on Monday.
The tax hike will work out to $86.47 for an average home, the city said. City taxes are only part of the property tax bill, but a big part.
The city will take in about $167.1 million in tax revenue.
Expenditures include $35 million on water, wastewater and stormwater protection projects. An additional 11 RCMP officers will be hired.
City builds new dam in upper Mission
Construction has begun on a new dam in the upper Mission.
“The current (Frazer Lake) dam was constructed in the early 1900s and does not meet the safety standards of today,” said Mike Kapiniak, project manager at the City of Kelowna. “Crews will be onsite to remove the old dam and construct a new one out of steel sheet piles.”
Trail users should be aware that the trail link across the dam is closed until the end of July due to the deployment of heavy equipment for the project.
The overall height of the newly constructed dam will be lowered, and the walking path will be maintained. There will also be some tree removal as well as general clearing within the project limits, the city said in a news release.
“The lake is home to blue-listed species such as the painted turtle and spadefoot toad. To preserve these animals and their habitat, the dam will not be completely removed during construction,” said Kapiniak.
“We are beginning the upgrades now to avoid the nesting season of the animals native to the area.”