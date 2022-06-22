A new shelter in Kelowna that will sleep 60 people will open in the fall.
The shelter at 858 Ellis St. at Bay Avenue in North End is expected to open in September.
Run by the Kelowna Gospel Mission, it will replace the shelter at 550 Doyle Ave. (the old Daily Courier building), where a redevelopment project is expected to proceed.
The new shelter will have approximately 60 individual sleeping pods to provide guests with privacy, as well as shared washrooms, storage space and other amenities.
The Mission will operate the shelter and will have staff on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide guests with meal services, laundry, security and support with accessing health and wellness services.
The shelter is a temporary location. BC Housing and the city are continuing to search for a new permanent site.
The province is investing $500,000 to renovate the new shelter and will provide approximately $2.1 million in annual operating funding.
The province is also providing a one-time startup grant of $25,000.
According to Kelowna's March 2020 point-in-time count, at least 297 people were experiencing homelessness in the community, a 4% increase over 2018.