A man believed to have a gun who refused to follow police commands was Tasered in Rutland Centennial Park on Saturday.
Witnesses saw a man drop and pickup what they believed was a handgun about 10 a.m.
Police arrived and drew their pistols, but the man refused to comply with their orders.
After being Tasered, police recovered a black, BB-gun handgun.
“The Kelowna RCMP were able to respond to this potentially dangerous situation thanks to the quick actions of a citizen,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer. “We are thankful no police officers or citizens was injured.