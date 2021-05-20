Phone in a question about your will
As part of Write a Will Month, the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation is hosting an Estate Planning Essentials Day today.
People can call 250-862-4438 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get a 15-minute time slot.
Questions can be emailed to info@kghfoundation.com.
A group of local wills and trusts lawyers have donated their time to answer questions by phone or email on estate planning and legacy giving.
Kelowna waterparks open on Saturday
Kelowna’s three waterparks will open on Saturday
The waterparks in City, Ben Lee and Quilchena parks will be open seven days a week.
City and Quilchena parks will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Ben Lee park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hours can change because of the weather. People are asked to consider coming another time if the parks are too crowded.
COVID cases at two local high schools
Cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday at Rutland and George Elliot secondary schools.
The students or staff members who contracted the virus (the school district won’t say which it is) are self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
Make a comment on City Centre Park
The City of Vernon is inviting the public to comment on plans for a new City Centre Park.
The plans were developed based on an initial public survey, the city said in a news release.
People can view a narrated video, find information about the park design, participate in a ‘virtual open house’ and answer a survey at engagevernon.ca/new-city-centre-park.
Following completion of the survey, the concept design will be adjusted based upon public feedback and presented to council in June for approval to proceed to construction.
Initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin as early as August.
Online meetings to talk about sewers
The Regional District of North Okanagan will host four public online sessions to discuss the possibility of bringing a sewer system to residential neighbourhoods east of Pleasant Valley Road and north of Silver Star Road in Electoral Areas B and C.
With the prospect of a sewer system being developed to service lands in the Highway 97-Pleasant Valley Road area, extending the system might make sense, officials say.
Residents can fill out a survey by at jitsutech.ca/index.php/723748 by June 15.
Zoom sessions will be held June 1 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and June 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Email infillplan@rdno.ca or call 250-550-3737 for more information.
Area leaders to talk about the issues
The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is bringing the region’s elected leadership together to discuss common issues and challenges.
On June 17, the chamber will host its annual State of the Region town hall with representatives from Coldstream, the Okanagan Indian Band, Regional District of North Okanagan and Vernon.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to hear directly from our local jurisdictions about the services they provide, the economy and their vision for the future,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon chamber general manager.
“As our region moves towards post-pandemic recovery, it is important to understand the distinct qualities of each area but also where co-operation can flourish for the good of all residents.”
Participating are: Victor Cumming, Vernon mayor; Jim Garlick, Coldstream mayor; Ryan Oliverius, Okanagan Indian Band councillor; Rochelle Saddleman, Okanagan Indian Band councillor; and Amanda Shatzko, regional district vice-chair,
The town hall runs from 11 a.m. to noon and is open to chamber members.
Registration is at business.vernonchamber.ca/events/details/chamber-town-hall-state-of-the-region-4735?calendarMonth=2021-06-01
Alzheimer webinars include music talk
An upcoming series of webinars hosted by the Alzheimer Society of BC includes a session on music with an instructor from McMaster University in Hamilton.
Chelsea Mackinnon will talk about how music may contribute to decreasing the risk of developing dementia in a session at 10 a.m. on June 9.
The society hosts sessions weekly, most of them Wednesdays at 2 p.m.
Upcoming sessions include:
— Targeted strategies for challenging behaviours, May 26, 2 p.m.
— Living safely with dementia, June 2, 2 p.m.
— Music and the brain with Chelsea Mackinnon, June 9, 10 a.m.
— Driving and dementia, June 16, 2 p.m.
— Lived Experience: Strategies I wish I’d know, Thursday, June 24, 10 a.m.
Register and access free recorded webinars at alzbc.org/webinars.
New playground opens
A Kelowna child development centre has a new playground thanks to the fundraising efforts of community-minded individuals and businesses.
The play structure, specially-designed for children with developmental challenges, opened for use this week.
The $80,000 fundraising project was launched by Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh. Singh’s daughter accessed speech and language therapy services at the Starbright Children’s Development Centre.
Significant contributions to the project were provided by the estate of Dr. Cliff Henderson, Kelowna Toyota, Lakeshore Landscaping, and Habitat Systems, a provider of playground equipment. Staff