Kids can shoot some pucks with junior hockey players at the vexation Sunday at Kelowna Secondary School.
People 12 and over who still need their first COVID-19 vaccine dose can get jabbed without an appointment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
People who had their first dose more than seven weeks ago and want their second dose can also come for a shot in the arm.
Local musician Jon Bos will perform from noon to 2 p.m.
Former NHL player and Kelowna Rockets coach Jason Smith will also be on site.
In the afternoon Kelowna Rockets players Trevor Wong and Dylan Wightman will be joined by Prince George Cougars’ Ethan Samson and Aiden Reeves. They will have nets, sticks, pucks and balls to keep kids entertained – and even have photos to autograph.