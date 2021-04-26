Visit Las Vegas without leaving your home by joining an online fundraiser taking place Thursday.
The Rotary Club of Kelowna and Kelowna BMW are hosting Stay at Home Vegas to support the Bridge Youth Recovery House.
The evening will feature celebrity fundraising auctioneer Danny Hooper; Robert Fine with a tribute to Frank Sinatra; Magician Leif David; a Vegas inspired performance by Femme Fatale Dance and a Big Top Circus act by Kinshira.
Summerhill Pyramid Winery will provide food and wine that can be delivered to your door (where delivery is available). Five dollars from each bottle of wine sold will be donated to the Rotary Club.
The evening will also include a fundraising auction with travel experiences, wine tree, dining experiences, golf packages and more.
According to the Rotary Club’s Lenetta Parry "the charity event aims to raise $150,000, with a majority of the funds being used to kick start phase two of the Bridge Youth Recovery House, a purpose-built 16-bed facility on 1-2 acres of property with classrooms, a fully equipped exercise room, art room, music studio and a kitchen so that the participants can learn basic life skills, cooking skills, learn to re-establish relationships and thrive."
Helping organize and live-stream the event is Kelowna-based company, Stay at Home Gala.
Tickets can be purchased online at StayAtHomeVegas. Each ticket holder has a chance to win a trip for two to Vegas.
The Rotary Club cancelled its ForstBC Rotary Pro-Am Golf Tournament for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.