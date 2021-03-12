A man who was reported to be following a child in Rutland on Friday morning was merely headed in the same direction, RCMP said.
Police received a report of a suspicious man chasing a child near Ziprick and Renfrew roads.
“Officers immediately attended the area and began an investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “The man reported in this incident has been identified and we have been able to confirm that he was not following the child, but rather walking in the same direction.”
Kids and parents in Rutland are on heightened alert after reports of adult males in their 30s chasing children on March 4 and 8 in the Dougall Road area.
“The man in this morning’s incident does not match the descriptions provided in either of the previous investigations,” said Noseworthy, “Those matters are still being investigated, and we continue to ask anyone with information on those incidents to contact us.”