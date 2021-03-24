Businesses best in used oil collecting
Two businesses in Kelowna and one in Vernon have been recognized as top collectors by the BC Used Oil Management Association.
Great Canadian Oil Change and Desert Cardlock Fuel Services in Kelowna and Interior Freight and Bottle Depot in Vernon were recognized as leading locations where do-it-yourselfers can return used oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers.
“These B.C. organizations are some of the most dedicated used oil and antifreeze return collection facilities in Canada,” said David Lawes, CEO of the non-profit used oil association. “They continue to provide convenient, environmentally-friendly and easy-to-use infrastructures for their DIY customers to return their used oil and antifreeze materials.
“Their efforts were even more impressive throughout 2020 due to the pandemic,” he said.
Present your thesis in 3 minutes or less
UBC Okanagan students are invited to summarize all their research in three minutes in an annual competition.
The Three-Minute Thesis will be held March 30 at 1:30 p.m. online.
Graduate students will compete for $6,000 in prize money.
The past two events were sold out, but the online format this year allows more people to watch, and maybe vote for a winner.
Reserve your spot at gradstudies.ok.ubc.ca/ubco-3mt-final-2021/.
Automation firm wins investment
A Salmon Arm company has received a $145,000 investment after winning the third annual OKGN Angel Summit.
Mike Boudreau’s TechBrew Robotics emerged as the winner after 10 weeks of pitches, meetings and training, involving companies from across the province.
TechBrew Robotics provides customized automation for difficult jobs. For example, TechBrew designed a system that picks, trims and packages mushrooms.
The OKGN Angel Summit is a program put together by Accelerate Okanagan, a non-profit group that supports entrepreneurs.
Lake Country report wins award
Lake Country has won an award for how its reports its financial information.
The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting was presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the Lake Country annual financial report for 2019.
To win the award, a local government must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized annual financial report.
Lake Country has won the award for six consecutive years.
Part of Rose Ave. closed until Friday
Rose Avenue between Richter and Ethel streets will be closed to traffic until Friday.
The closure is needed by crews doing utility work on Ethel Street, which is undergoing a bike- and pedestrian-friendly revamp.
Genealogy group meets by Zoom
The Kelowna and District Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 5, online using Zoom.
Email info@kdgs.ca and a Zoom invitation will be sent to you.