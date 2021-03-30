A 52-year-old Kelowna man has been charged with attempted murder.
Darin Holden is accused of shooting a 29-year-old Kelowna woman at a home on Prior Road South on March 21.
The woman was brought to Kelowna General Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police began an investigation, which led them to the Rutland home.
“This is believed to have been an act of interpersonal violence. This kind of violence is extremely traumatic, and should have no place in our community,” said Supt. Kara Triance, Officer-In-Charge of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our Domestic Violence Unit is working with the injured individual to ensure she has ongoing support and services.”
Holden is also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition.
He is in custody and will appear in court on Thursday, according to an RCMP news release.