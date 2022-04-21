BC Cancer Foundation canvassers don’t want your money when they come to your door.
The volunteers are knocking on people’s doors to explain the foundation’s monthly donor program.
They’ll be wearing identification badges and the foundation’s teal vests. They’ll also wear masks and maintain six feet of distance when talking to homeowners at the door.
The volunteers will not accept money at the door.
Kelowna RCMP received a report of a suspicious person knocking on doors, but police confirmed it was a cancer foundation canvasser.