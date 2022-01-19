A vehicle travelling on Highway 97 about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, hit several objects before a final collision with a rock wall that killed driver.
The collisions took place around the interchange of Highway 97 and Highway 97A in Spallumcheen, police said.
“Preliminary findings from the investigation have determined the vehicle was travelling eastbound on the stretch of Highway 97 when it collided with several objects, including a concrete barrier, eventually coming to rest against a rock wall at the location,” a police news release said..
A 54-year-old Coldstream man, the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.
On Saturday morning, a small pickup caught fire after being involved in an accident, killing the driver.
Police say a 41-year-old Lake Country man was killed in the two-vehicle collision on Highway 97, at the Birnie Road intersection south of Vernon.
The driver of a commercial vehicle involved in the crash sustained non life-threatening injuries.
According to the initial investigation, the collision occurred when the pickup, travelling north on Highway 97, crossed into the southbound lanes and was struck by the commercial vehicle, RCMP said.
Highway 97 was closed for about four hours while emergency personnel investigated.
Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video is asked to call Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.