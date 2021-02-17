A loaded nine-millimetre handgun and drugs were among items seized after police arrested two people in connection with a stolen vehicle in Vernon on Wednesday morning.
About 7:15 a.m., RCMP received a report of a theft of a vehicle from outside a residence on 25th Street. The vehicle had been left running to warm up while the owner briefly returned to their residence.
Police immediately began to patrol the area searching for the stolen vehicle. An officer observed the stolen truck travelling south on Commonage Road leaving Vernon. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which immediately accelerated, moved into the oncoming lane, and overtook several vehicles as it fled from police.
Police did not pursue the truck and continued patrolling the area..
A suspicious male standing in a roundabout on Commonage Road near Predator Ridge caught the eye of a Highway Patrol officer in the area the stolen truck was later found.
The man entered the seat of a passenger vehicle, which attempted to drive away, but was stopped by police.
An officer noticed the passenger to be in possession of a weapon. The man was arrested and after being taken into custody, what was later confirmed to be a loaded handgun, was found under the passenger seat.
A number of items from the stolen vehicle were also found in the man’s possession.
A 41-year old Penticton man and 33-year-old Vernon woman were taken into custody and face a number of potential criminal charges.