Not enough interest to start new immersion program at Hudson Road
Efforts to establish a late French immersion program at a West Kelowna school should be abandoned, trustees will hear Wednesday.
Despite several years of promotion by the school district, there isn’t enough public demand to justify launching an immersion program at Hudson Road Elementary, officials say.
“Three years of advertising and presentations have not generated enough interest,” reads part of a report to trustees.
Only four families said they were interested, in both 2019 and 2020, in having their children attend a French immersion program for students entering Grade 4.
Staff recommend the district now focus French immersion activities on schools where such programs already exist, as well as the new programs planned for H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country and OKM Secondary School in Kelowna.
Work begins on next section of Ethel St.
Ethel Street between Rayner and Rose avenues will be closed starting Wednesday for the next phase of the street’s overhaul.
Car lanes have been narrowed and multi-use pathways added to other portions of Ethel.
The project is expected to continue until June.
Work on the $2.9-million project began in the fall with crews completing underground utility work between Raymer and Morrison avenues.
Spring construction will include underground utility work from Morrison to Rose avenues and construction of the bike and pedestrian pathway from Rose to Raymer avenues, along with other roadside improvements.
New gas meters explained online
Fortis BC is hosting online video presentations about its advanced natural gas meters today and Wednesday.
Fortis is preparing to apply to the BC Utilities Commission for install the new meters.
“This will allow us to better monitor and manage our system, for example we will be able to remotely detect and respond to gas leaks. It will also eliminate the need for us to enter customers’ property regularly to read meters,” the company says on its website.
Registration and other information is available at fortisbc.com/about-us/projects-planning/natural-gas-projects-planning/advanced-gas-meters
Block heater likely caused vehicle fire
A failed block heater was the likely cause of a vehicle fire in Kelowna on Sunday.
A work van caught fire about 7:30 p.m. on Chamberlain Road.
Witnesses said the fire started in the engine area. Smoke and heat caused minor damage to the equipment in the back, the Kelowna fire department said in a news release.
The front of the vehicle was severely damaged.
Samaritan helps child hit by car
North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the person who helped a child after the youngster was clipped by a car in an Amstrong intersection last month.
The incident took place on Thursday, Jan. 25. About 3 p.m., a child was walking through the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road when a black passenger car clipped their backpack as it drove through the intersection.
“The incident was brought to our attention several days after it had occurred,” said RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski.
“No suspects have been identified in the investigation, however, we believe a person may have assisted the child and witnessed the event, and are asking for that person to contact us.”
If you witnessed the incident or were travelling in the area at the time and have dashcam video, contact Const. Donovan Warnes at the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-838-6818.
Break-in, assault at Ellison home
A 42-year-old Kelowna man is accused of breaking into an Ellison home and assaulting an adult male with a what police called an “edged” weapon on Sunday.
Police say the assault on Seratoga Road happened about 2 p.m. The man was arrested at the scene. Police are looking for more information.
Woman hit by car on Highway 97
A 29-year-old Kelowna woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit on Highway 97 near Lake Country.
Police said a 1999 Acura hit the woman about 9 p.m. Thursday near Voyager RV.
The car continued without stopping and its elderly driver soon after alerted family of his concern for possibly having struck something on the highway, police said.
A family member promptly attended the vicinity, located the injured pedestrian and called 911. The driver has cooperated fully with the investigation and the vehicle seized for examination.
No charges have been laid, but this investigation is ongoing.