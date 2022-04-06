A 52-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being crushed in the back of a garbage truck Tuesday morning in downtown Penticton.
Police say the truck driver alerted police around 6 a.m. while collecting materials from bins in the downtown core.
“The driver of the truck contacted 911 after he was alerted that someone was yelling in the back of his large truck. Police arrived a short time later and determined that a 52- year-old male appeared to have been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster and the truck picked up the dumpster, dumped it into the back of the large truck and mechanically compacted the load, inadvertently crushing the male in the process,” said Penticton RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck in a press release.
“Emergency crews attended, were able to extract the male and transport him for medical care. The male is suffering from life-threatening injuries.”
Police are still investigating the matter and asking for anyone with information to call the detachment at 250-492-4300.