A mother convicted of sexually touching her daughter was sentenced last month by a Kelowna judge to a 23-month sentence to be served in the community.
In a ruling posted online this week, BC Supreme Court Justice Barry Davies also ordered two years of probation after the conditional sentence is served.
The daughter, seven or eight at the time of the incident, now lives with an aunt following “circumstances that arose after the sexual offending,” the judge explained in a ruling that cited the mother’s substance-abuse issues.
The Crown asked for a four-year sentence, but Davies said a sentence like that would not have been appropriate in this case.
“ I say that because: P.R.J. is a first-time offender; she is over 40 years of age; and, while she has had difficulties in the past with substance abuse she has never previously been before the courts. Importantly also, as egregious as her sexual offending was, it occurred on one occasion only.”
The judge concluded the incident was an “aberration” and the mother is not a serial sex offender.
“I find that a conditional sentence order will not only appropriately address the necessary sentencing objectives of general and specific denunciation and deterrence but, more likely than would her imprisonment, also aid in achieving another important sentencing objective by promoting the rehabilitation of the P.R.J,” Davies wrote.
The mother will effectively be under house arrest for the first 12 months of the sentence and under a curfew for the remaining time. She will have no contact with her daughter during that time.