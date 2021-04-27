Flags at all city-owned facilities in Kelowna will be lowered to half-mast Wednesday to mark the Day of Mourning.
Last year, 151 workers across B.C. died from a workplace injury or workplace-related disease, the city said in a release.
“The pandemic has brought safety to the forefront and shown us how we have to continually reassess, adapt our safety practices to keep staff and citizens safe when accessing city services and facilities,” Mayor Colin Basran said in the release.
No in-person events are being held to mark the Day of Mourning. An online ceremony will be shown at 10:30 a.m. at dayofmourning.bc.ca