The CEO of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation will step down at the end of the year after more than 10 years in the role.
The foundation has raised more than $90 million since Doug Rankmore took on the top job.
The foundation raises money for new equipment and services at the hospital.
In the last few years, the foundation has raised money to help supply the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre, the perinatal and neonatal unit, JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for families of KGH patients, and for the Foundry, a resource centre for youth in connection with the Canadian Mental Health Association.
“Doug’s commitment to advancing health care for the patients and families in the Southern Interior has never wavered,” said Darrell Porubanec, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors, in a release. “He’s challenged us all to imagine what is possible.”
A search for a new CEO will begin soon.