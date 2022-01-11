Almost 500 British Columbians are in hospital with COVID-19 with 97 in intensive care, new provincial statistics on the virus show.
There are 36,087 active cases of COVID-19 in the province with 469 of those in the hospital, the Ministry of Health said.
B.C. reported 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 in its Tuesday afternoon update — 318 in the Interior Health region. There are 4,295 active COVID cases in Interior Health.
Three deaths were reported on Tuesday, including one in Interior Health. A total of 2,449 people have died in the province since the beginning of the pandemic almost two years ago.
Forty-five long-term care facilities have COVID-19 outbreaks, including Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna.
From Jan. 3-9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.4% of COVID-19 cases. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, they accounted for 35.6% of hospitalizations.
As of Tuesday, 88.8%of eligible people five and older in B.C. (4.4 million) had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.2% (4.1 million) had received their second dose.
Among adults, 92.6% (four million) had received their first dose, 89.9% (3.9 million) their second dose and 28.6% (1.2 million) their booster dose.